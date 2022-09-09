 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins video, live results stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

What. A. Day.

With UFC 279’s early weigh a total nightmare (results HERE), fight fans can finally catch the event’s ceremonial weigh ins stream LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the above video player after literally just learning of the reshuffled line up.

UFC 279 is scheduled to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will feature a revamped main event clash between Octagon veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz was originally expected to headline the event against Khamzat Chimaev, but “Borz” missed weight by nearly eight pounds Friday morning and was yanked from the fight.

LIVE! Watch UFC 279 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch Welterweight thriller that will see undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, battle perennial fan favorite, Nate Diaz. In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony Ferguson, will return to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment opposite Welterweight “Leech,” Li Jingliang.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Luckily, UFC matchmakers worked their magic and booked Diaz against Ferguson as the new main event. Chimaev will now fight fellow welterweight contender, Kevin Holland, in a three-round co-headliner. Li Jingliang — who was originally scheduled to fight Ferguson — will now meet Daniel Rodriguez, who was pegged to fight Holland.

It’s been a crazy few hours to say the least, but we finally have a card and last-second ceremonial weigh ins to boot.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania