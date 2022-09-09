What. A. Day.

With UFC 279’s early weigh a total nightmare (results HERE), fight fans can finally catch the event’s ceremonial weigh ins stream LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the above video player after literally just learning of the reshuffled line up.

UFC 279 is scheduled to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will feature a revamped main event clash between Octagon veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz was originally expected to headline the event against Khamzat Chimaev, but “Borz” missed weight by nearly eight pounds Friday morning and was yanked from the fight.

Luckily, UFC matchmakers worked their magic and booked Diaz against Ferguson as the new main event. Chimaev will now fight fellow welterweight contender, Kevin Holland, in a three-round co-headliner. Li Jingliang — who was originally scheduled to fight Ferguson — will now meet Daniel Rodriguez, who was pegged to fight Holland.

It’s been a crazy few hours to say the least, but we finally have a card and last-second ceremonial weigh ins to boot.

