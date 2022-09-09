Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Today’s planned UFC 279 press conference devolved into chaos before it ever got rolling. Not all of the details are clear at the moment, but UFC President Dana White cancelled the presser early when there just wasn’t enough security to keep things calm. Reportedly, both Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev brought massive posses, and the groups started getting handsy. Then, water boggles began to fly.

Also wrapped up in the middle of it all is Kevin Holland. “Trailblazer” has been mouthing off to Khamzat all week, and he might have revealed the remark that really set “Borz” off. Yesterday, Holland promised to “cut his f—king beard off” in a Twitter video, and today, he quote tweeted that video when elaborating on today’s events.

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Additionally, it’s been reported that Chimaev front kicked Holland, but “Big Mouth” denies any such connection occurred.

That’s weird I didn’t feel a thing ‍♂️@UFCStatsBot please update this as a failed attempt via Chimaev. https://t.co/mjX8Koqaak — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Likely, Holland’s trash talk was just a piece of the puzzle, and details are still emerging. Stay tuned for further footage and behind-the-scenes info regarding the presser brawl, and tune in early tomorrow morning to see if the weigh-ins are similarly chaotic.

On a final, semi-related note, Holland apparently also got into it a bit with Darren Till. “Big Mouth” indeed!

Insomnia

Li Jingliang is the real loser of all this press conference chaos. The man looked fresh!

Diaz is forever a legend!

Since it’s almost Nate Diaz fight day it’s only right I bring this back to the TL pic.twitter.com/feVQ4ZkLtH — Brock’s Load (@_MMAMindset) September 8, 2022

Apparently, UFC’s presser wasn’t the only one that went to s—t today.

Mason Jones’ first stint in the UFC has come to an end.

As most you know, I’ve fought my UFC contract out. I wont be re-signing with UFC this side of this year and may take some fights outside the org before returning to keep you all entertained



As always those interested should contact my guy @GrahamBoylan — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) September 8, 2022

Valentina Shevchenko is one title defense away from becoming the first athlete, man or woman, to collect the eight rubies (and thus be granted a wish from Shenron?).

My updated UFC belt plate is at home ! 7 rubies, 7 title defense

#UFCChampion pic.twitter.com/C6L7T954l3 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) September 8, 2022

This throw can go terribly wrong if rushed or executed poorly, but Fares Ziam did it well!

Georges St. Pierre and I are failing on the same athletic goal, so that’s nice.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Julian Jackson just erasing men left and right:

It’s really so sad that Tatiana Suarez’s injuries have sidelined her career so terribly. She was very clearly on her way to capturing the Strawweight title, and if she can return in similar form, her chances are still good!

Four years ago today, Tatiana Suarez demolished Carla Esparza



pic.twitter.com/p6ZWa8vso0 — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 8, 2022

Douglas Lima isn’t on top anymore, but the man does have a tremendous highlight reel.

Random Land

The fires of Mordor.

