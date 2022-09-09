UFC 279 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Khamzat vs. Diaz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) for the “Chimaev vs. Diaz” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 279 will be headlined by the welterweight showdown between undefeated 170-pound title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime division fan favorite Nate Diaz. In addition, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his return to welterweight to face rough-and-tumble bruiser Li Jingliang.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins will take place TODAY (Fri., Sept. 9, 2022) at the promotion’s host hotel LIVE from 12 p.m. ET until 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. The festivities could end much earlier, depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC 279 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 279 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Khamzat Chimaev () vs. Nate Diaz ()

170 lbs.: Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Jingliang Li (170.5)

180 lbs.: Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez ()

135 lbs.: Irene Aldana () vs. Macy Chiasson ()

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cuțelaba (205.5)

UFC 279 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPNN, ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu () vs. Julian Erosa (146)

220 lbs.: Jailton Almeida () vs. Anton Turkalj ()

185 lbs.: Jamie Pickett (185.5) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

265 lbs.: Jake Collier (265) vs. Chris Barnett ()

145 lbs.: Danyelle Wolf () vs. Norma Dumont ()

135 lbs.: Alateng Heili (135) vs. Chad Anheilger (135.5)

115 lbs.: Elise Reed (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (113.5)

170 lbs.: Darian Weeks (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Related Rogan Calls Final Diaz Bout In UFC

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET by clicking HERE. That’s followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV with live results and “Khamzat vs. Diaz” play-by-play action RIGHT HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279: “Khamzat vs. Diaz” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.