UFC 279 press conference video, live media stream | Khamzat vs. Diaz

UFC 279 press conference video, live media stream: Undefeated 170-pound contender Khamzat Chimaev will take the stage opposite longtime welterweight fan favorite Nate Diaz just two days out from their upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, booked for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joining them will be welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, along with promotion president Dana White, who will try his damndest to keep Chimaev and Diaz from killing each other when it comes time for the press conference staredowns.

The LIVE press conference stream begins TONIGHT (Thurs., Sept. 8) promptly at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above. Remember too that we’ll have all the UFC 279 fighter face offs just as soon as the festivities wrap, probably in the 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET range.

Then again, the UFC 279 main event may get started well ahead of time.

“If they wanna fight before (Saturday), fuck the money, brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight,” Khamzat told ESPN about a potential UFC 279 press conference brawl. “If he wants to fight there with his team, I have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with all the teams, you know. I hope so. I would love if it happens, something crazy things there. His team is old, brother. My team is fresh. We kill this. His team almost handicapped, brother.”

