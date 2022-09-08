Nate Diaz ‘gave up on preparing’ for Khamzat at UFC 279 — ‘Whatever, beat me’

Remember that dumbass who lost his rent money betting on Nate Diaz?

He was lucky enough to get a refund from the Stockton slapper but I don’t think anyone should expect a similar favor following UFC 279. After all, Diaz pretty much admitted that he’s phoning it in for his Khamzat Chimaev headliner, which takes place on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Can’t say he didn't warn you.

“I just gave up on preparing. Whatever. Beat me,” Diaz said at UFC 279 media day (via MMA Junkie). “I think that I been stuck in the cage for a long time and I got to do what I got to do to get the fuck out. Whether it’s fighting the toughest guy or whatever you wanna make of him or call him, or anybody. I’m like ... just ready to rock and roll.”

Diaz is currently a +700 betting underdog.

The UFC 279 main event will mark the final fight on his current UFC contract and Diaz is expected to jump ship to focus on his own fight promotion in the tail end of 2022. That said, a bookie-busting upset could put Diaz in line for a title shot.

Depending on what happens with this rematch.

Sadly, more money and bigger prizes may not be enough to keep Diaz a part of the promotion because The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ — much like his brother before him — doesn’t want to play the game. He just wants to show up, whoop some ass, and get paid.

