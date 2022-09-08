 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Leon Edwards scared of Khamzat? ‘Guy doesn’t want to see my face’

By Jesse Holland
UFC 267 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds and could earn the next crack at the division title at some point in early 2023, assuming the promotion follows through on plans to have Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman complete their trilogy to kick off the new year.

“Rocky” stopped Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278.

“That was an amazing performance,” Chimaev told reporters during the UFC 279 media day (via MMA Junkie). “He showed his heart, and last minute he knocked him out. I’m happy for him. He deserved that. He worked hard. (But) he doesn’t want to talk about me. I see somebody ask my name, and he just jumps over it and speak about (Nate) Diaz, speak about (Jorge) Masvidal, Usman, (Max) Holloway. (The) guy doesn’t want to see my face.”

Edwards holds a victory over Diaz and hopes to (eventually) settle his Masvidal score.

Unfortunately for the “deluded” Chimaev, who faces Diaz in the UFC 279 main event on Sat. night (Sept. 10) in Las Vegas, his theory doesn’t make a lot of sense considering it was “Borz” who bailed on his already-booked Edwards fight in “Sin City” back in early 2021.

