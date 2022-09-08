UFC Vegas 60 just lost its co-main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) just lost its UFC Vegas 60 co-main event after featherweight veteran Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is currently searching for a late replacement to face Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Chikadze, who turned 34 just last month, was looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to 145-pound striker Calvin Kattar. Coming up short against “The Boston Finisher” snapped a nine-fight win streak and left “Ninja” at 14-3 overall.

The 29 year-old Yusuff improved to 12-3 by capturing a unanimous decision win over former Ultimate Fighter standout Alex Caceres. “Super” has won seven of his last eight and is currently ranked three spots below Chikadze at No. 11 (see the rankings here).

Neither fighter has commented on the UFC Vegas 60 lineup change.

UFC Vegas 60 will be headlined by an important bantamweight battle between top contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Aspen Ladd returns against former bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann.

See the revised UFC Vegas 60 fight card and lineup here.