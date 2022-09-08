Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns

Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference.

Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.

This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, Nate Diaz competes in the Octagon one last time. Diaz (21-13) will headline the event in a five round Welterweight bout against surging undefeated superstar and No. 3-ranked divisional contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0). A win for “Borz” seemingly guarantees to make him the next challenger for the title, therefore, leaving Diaz to play spoiler in one last hurrah. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, more Welterweight action fills the spotlight as former interim Lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, returns to the division, looking to snap a rough four-fight losing streak. Standing in his way and welcoming him back will be one of China’s finest, Li “The Leech” Jingliang.

Wild scenes from a crazy day! #UFC279 press conference canceled. @TonyFergusonXT came out to address the crowd anyway. pic.twitter.com/PIKilptKEr — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) September 8, 2022

The lone men in attendance on stage at today’s pre-fight press conference were the aforementioned Holland and Rodriguez, who square off in a 180 pound catchweight tilt. A win for either adds to their momentum, extending streaks of either two for Holland or three for Rodriguez.

Also on the main card will be the return top Mexican Bantamweight contender, the No. 4-ranked Irene Aldana, who takes on Macy Chiasson in a pivotal divisional match up. Opening up the PPV action will be Light Heavyweight finishers, Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba.

