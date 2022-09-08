 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Kevin Holland slams Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘wannabe street s—t,’ media pandering

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 279 is a strange card in that several match ups could be shuffled about without issue. The primary example is, of course, Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, a match many argued before those veterans became the respective huckleberries of Khamzat Chimaev and Li Jingliang. A bit more under the radar is Kevin Holland vs. Khamzat, as the two actually have a history of bad blood and fight in the same two weight classes.

Under different circumstances, perhaps it’d be “Big Mouth” vs. “Borz” in the main event.

Whatever the case, Holland isn’t a fan of the Chechen, and he’s not afraid of making it known. Speaking earlier today at the UFC 279 media event, Holland explained that Chimaev puts on an act for the cameras and is far friendlier when no one is looking.

“I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster,” Holland began (via Josh Evanoff). “If anybody has an issue with me that’s their problem. I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster. I’ve never had an issue, nobody. Now, I’ll tell you how I feel about anybody… I feel like he likes the f—king media. He only does this, extra wannabe street s—t when the media is around.”

“Other than that, he doesn’t do it. When you guys aren’t around, he wants to do fist bumps and he wants to be your best friend. When you guys are around, he’s like, I’m going to rip your head off! You ain’t ripping s—t off dog, you just want a paycheck like the rest of these guys around here… He should [still] win [against Nate], on paper.”

Holland’s critique is remarkably similar to Jake Shields’ recent account of Chimaev’s antics, which caused him to label Chimaev a “fake gangster.” In addition, Costa has been calling Chimaev a “gourmet Chechen” and made similar claims about his posturing for the camera. Still, it’s important to remember that when the cameras turn to Khamzat inside the Octagon, the undefeated wrestler has been nothing less than spectacular.

LIVE! Watch UFC 279 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch Welterweight thriller that will see undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, battle perennial fan favorite, Nate Diaz. In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony Ferguson, will return to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment opposite Welterweight “Leech,” Li Jingliang.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Insomnia

It may not be the most ideal match up for Ciryl Gane, but Curtis Blaydes is the fight I really want to see for “Bon Gamin.”

A helpful recap of what “The Gypsy King” has been up to in the last few months.

Every few years, Renzo Gracie finds himself in a situation to hand out some street justice. Remember the 2012 Raccoon Eyes incident? Fun times!

Jack Shore vs. Kyler Phillips, a great match up I didn’t remember was booked, is off. Best of luck to Shore in recovery!

Remember when Nick Diaz returned against Robbie Lawler, dropped a bunch of uncomfortable quotes, and then didn’t look ready to fight? I am concerned for UFC 279.

A pair of new match ups at 185 pounds:

Devastating news for the Penn campaign.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is nice work along the cage.

Just sitting here behind my keyboard, praying blond hair dye can revive 2016 Tony Ferguson.

Getting up as soon as possible from this position is necessary, but that doesn’t make it safe.

Random Land

Perception and numbers can be tricky.

Midnight Music: RIP Mac.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania