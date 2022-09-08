Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC 279 is a strange card in that several match ups could be shuffled about without issue. The primary example is, of course, Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, a match many argued before those veterans became the respective huckleberries of Khamzat Chimaev and Li Jingliang. A bit more under the radar is Kevin Holland vs. Khamzat, as the two actually have a history of bad blood and fight in the same two weight classes.

Under different circumstances, perhaps it’d be “Big Mouth” vs. “Borz” in the main event.

Whatever the case, Holland isn’t a fan of the Chechen, and he’s not afraid of making it known. Speaking earlier today at the UFC 279 media event, Holland explained that Chimaev puts on an act for the cameras and is far friendlier when no one is looking.

“I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster,” Holland began (via Josh Evanoff). “If anybody has an issue with me that’s their problem. I don’t have an issue with anybody on the roster. I’ve never had an issue, nobody. Now, I’ll tell you how I feel about anybody… I feel like he likes the f—king media. He only does this, extra wannabe street s—t when the media is around.”

“Other than that, he doesn’t do it. When you guys aren’t around, he wants to do fist bumps and he wants to be your best friend. When you guys are around, he’s like, I’m going to rip your head off! You ain’t ripping s—t off dog, you just want a paycheck like the rest of these guys around here… He should [still] win [against Nate], on paper.”

Holland’s critique is remarkably similar to Jake Shields’ recent account of Chimaev’s antics, which caused him to label Chimaev a “fake gangster.” In addition, Costa has been calling Chimaev a “gourmet Chechen” and made similar claims about his posturing for the camera. Still, it’s important to remember that when the cameras turn to Khamzat inside the Octagon, the undefeated wrestler has been nothing less than spectacular.

Insomnia

It may not be the most ideal match up for Ciryl Gane, but Curtis Blaydes is the fight I really want to see for “Bon Gamin.”

.@ciryl_gane explains why fighting Curtis Blaydes is not a "good choice" for one's career #TheMMAHour



"He doesn’t have a big name, he’s dangerous, he doesn’t have a belt, he doesn’t have hype."



▶️ https://t.co/DqnNp3QMpe pic.twitter.com/SGi1bm5DPm — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 7, 2022

A helpful recap of what “The Gypsy King” has been up to in the last few months.

Tyson Fury since April:



- KO’d Whyte

- Called out Ngannou

- Retired

- Kicked a taxi

- Called out Thor

- Un-retired

- Appointed Isaac Lowe as trainer

- Called out Chisora

- Retired

- Vacated the Ring belt

- Un-retired

- Called out Usyk

- Punched a WWE wrestler

- Called out Joshua pic.twitter.com/zqYQd5uLkm — Rob Tebbutt (@RobTebbutt) September 6, 2022

Every few years, Renzo Gracie finds himself in a situation to hand out some street justice. Remember the 2012 Raccoon Eyes incident? Fun times!

Renzo Gracie subdues man in NY Subway after being attacked for speaking portuguese pic.twitter.com/rDpWsiLZjj — Real Press MMA (@RealPressMMA) September 7, 2022

Jack Shore vs. Kyler Phillips, a great match up I didn’t remember was booked, is off. Best of luck to Shore in recovery!

Sadly Jack Shore is out of his fight against Kyler Phillips due to a serious knee injury ☹️ pic.twitter.com/CuICm0bRme — Abul (AbzTalks) (@AbzTalks1) September 7, 2022

Remember when Nick Diaz returned against Robbie Lawler, dropped a bunch of uncomfortable quotes, and then didn’t look ready to fight? I am concerned for UFC 279.

Nate Diaz admits he "gave up on preparing" for Khamzat Chimaev: "Whatever. Beat me."#UFC279 | Full video: https://t.co/WR82iop1uc pic.twitter.com/WWdCkTBaAh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 7, 2022

A pair of new match ups at 185 pounds:

Devastating news for the Penn campaign.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is nice work along the cage.

19-year-old Igor Severino (7-0) with the buzzer beater TKO over Manoel Rodrigues to claim the vacant Jungle Fight flyweight strap.



Severino beat the breaks off him, mercy stoppage really. This kid looks promising #JF110 pic.twitter.com/Dq3gQHmZl7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Just sitting here behind my keyboard, praying blond hair dye can revive 2016 Tony Ferguson.

Getting up as soon as possible from this position is necessary, but that doesn’t make it safe.

Shermurat Kalilov KO's Khvicha Koridze with a beautifully timed right hand and GNP as Koridze tries getting to his feet. That was crazy. And new GFC Featherweight champ #GFC17 pic.twitter.com/ToD8bVVLLt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 2, 2022

Random Land

Perception and numbers can be tricky.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.