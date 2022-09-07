UFC 279’s Nate Diaz ready to ‘get the f—k out,’ says UFC has been ‘limited for me’

Nate Diaz doesn’t intend on re-signing with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after his final fight this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279.

2022 has been a year of Diaz trying to find his way out of the promotion. In the end, he’ll do so by facing surging undefeated top Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0). One of the more popular options for Diaz post-UFC is a run in the boxing world. Having garnered the attention of Jake Paul, Diaz seems like too big of a name for the YouTube star to possibly pass up.

While Diaz remains non-committal to what he does following UFC 279, he intends for it to be larger than ever.

“I’ve been stuck in the cage a long time and I gotta do what I gotta do to get the f—k out,” Diaz said at UFC 279 media day. “Whether I fight the toughest guy, the newest guy, whatever you want to make of him or call him. Or anybody on the planet. I’m just ready to rock and roll.

“I feel like the UFC, it’s kind of limited for me,” he continued. “I wanted to reach for higher goals, higher objectives, and do bigger stuff than this. Under the UFC umbrella, like I said, you’re limited. You can only go so far. Like I said, it’s only the halftime show. It’s time to blow past everybody here and the organization, even if it involves me staying in or getting out. I’m going to do something bigger than I’ve ever done as soon as this is done. Bigger than this, bigger than whatever happened in the past, also.”

Heading into the Chimaev match up, Diaz looks to snap a two-fight skid in what is his 27th fight in the Octagon dating back to his arrival in 2007.

