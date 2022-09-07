Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler added to loaded UFC 281 event in Madison Square Garden

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be a can’t-miss night of action.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Weds., Sept. 7, 2022) that a pivotal Lightweight showdown between former title challengers, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, has been added to UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. Additionally, Chandler has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. The bout will be a three round affair.

For Poirier, this will be his first Octagon appearance in 2022. “The Diamond” last challenged for Lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira in UFC 269’s main event in Dec. 2021. Despite his best efforts, Poirier succumbed to a third round rear-naked choke submission, snapping a three fight win streak (watch highlights).

Chandler’s recent outing saw him do the opposite to Poirier, rebounding off a two-fight skid that began with his own title shot against Oliveira in May 2021. At UFC 274 in May 2022, Chandler took on a fellow fan-favorite, Tony Ferguson, scoring one of the best knockouts of all time via second round front kick (watch highlights).

Back and forths between the pair of Lightweight stars immediately began in the aftermath of Chandler’s big win, but it was hard to tell if a fight would actually come to fruition. Now, they get to tango on the grandest stage at an event that already has two big title fights on tap.

UFC 281’s current line up of bouts can be seen here:

185lbs.: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

115lbs.: (C) Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

155lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

155lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

155lbs.: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

155lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

125lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

115lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

205lbs.: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

145lbs.: Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

205lbs.: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu