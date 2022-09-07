Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
The UFC 279 media day begins promptly at 1:15 p.m. ET LIVE in the embedded video above.
Here’s the current UFC 279 media day schedule (all times ET):
1:15 p.m. Julian Erosa
1:30 p.m. Khamzat Chimaev
1:45 p.m. Tony Ferguson
2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez
2:15 p.m. Macy Chiasson
2:30 p.m. Ion Cutelaba
3:15 p.m. Li Jingliang
3:30 p.m. Kevin Holland
4 p.m. Irene Aldana
4:15 p.m. Johnny Walker
4:30 p.m. Hakeem Dawodu
5 p.m. Nate Diaz
Scheduled times subject to change.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
For the complete UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.
