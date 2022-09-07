Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.

The UFC 279 media day begins promptly at 1:15 p.m. ET LIVE in the embedded video above.

Here’s the current UFC 279 media day schedule (all times ET):

1:15 p.m. Julian Erosa

1:30 p.m. Khamzat Chimaev

1:45 p.m. Tony Ferguson

2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez

2:15 p.m. Macy Chiasson

2:30 p.m. Ion Cutelaba

3:15 p.m. Li Jingliang

3:30 p.m. Kevin Holland

4 p.m. Irene Aldana

4:15 p.m. Johnny Walker

4:30 p.m. Hakeem Dawodu

5 p.m. Nate Diaz

Scheduled times subject to change.

