Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 279? Commentary team set for Chimaev-Diaz PPV on Sept. 10

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its UFC 279: “Chimaev vs. Diaz” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the “Sin City” fight card will be the welterweight showdown between undefeated title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime veteran Nate Diaz, who is competing on the final fight of his UFC contract.

Calling the action from cageside will be play-by-play staple Jon Anik, joined by color commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, according to MMA Junkie. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer is charged with fighter introductions while UFC personality Megan Olivi handles backstage interviews. In addition, broadcaster Michael Eaves will assist retired UFC fighter Din Thomas and ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto at the analyst desk.

UFC 279 will also feature the welterweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang. Elsewhere on the card, 170-pound “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland makes his return against fast-rising welterweight slugger Daniel Rodriguez while Johnny Walker and Ion Cuțelaba collide at 205 pounds. Rounding out the UFC 279 PPV main card is the women’s bantamweight battle pitting Irene Aldana against the venerable Macy Chiasson.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

