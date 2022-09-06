UFC 279 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): ‘Two monsters, covered in blood’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out another batch of “Embedded” video blogs to help mixed martial arts (MMA) fans get hyped for the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Episode 1 takes a closer look at the main card clash between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang. “El Cucuy” is moving up from the lightweight division and despite his recent skid, remains a credible threat in the 170-pound weight class.

“Tony Ferguson is an incredible fighter,” Jingliang said. “He is full of weapons: elbows, knees, spinning back kick. D’Arce choke is very powerful. This is a challenge for me but I believe in myself that I can beat him. This is a fight between two monsters, ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Leech.’ We don’t come in peace, we come in wrath. We might be covered in blood but I’m ‘The Leech.’”

Ferguson (25-7), now 38, has dropped four straight fights, including last May’s knockout loss against Michael Chandler. As for the 34 year-old Jingliang (19-7), he’s coming off a technical knockout victory over Muslim Salikhov just last month.

Consider this scrap an early candidate for “Fight of the Night.”

