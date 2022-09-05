Gilbert Burns expects Islam Makhachev to come up short against Charles Oliveira: ‘He’s not Khabib’

Gilbert Burns isn’t sold on Islam Makhachev being the second coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the vacant Lightweight title will be on the line. Former champion, Charles Oliveira, will headline the event opposite his fellow surging talent, Makhachev.

Utilizing his dominant wrestling style accompanied by vicious ground and pound, it’s led many within the community to view Makhachev as Nurmagomedov 2.0. However, former Lightweight hopeful turned Welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns, doesn’t quite see that same level of dominance in the all-time great Nurmagomedov’s protege.

“I heard that Makhachev is very, very good, and he finishes a lot of guys, and has a really good submission game, better than Khabib. But the numbers don’t say that,” Burns told The AllStar (h/t MMA News). “People say ‘Oh, he’s the new Khabib.’ No, he’s not Khabib. He lost by knockout, he gotten taken down by Thiago Moses, he doesn’t have a lot of finishes…

“Look at the finishes that Charles has,” he continued. “I think Charles’s career is way better than Islam. Charles’s striking is way better than Islam. Charles is huge, he’s way bigger than me. Charles is on a very good momentum. I do think Charles is gonna win. I don’t think it’s going to be easy, but I think Charles just finds a way to put himself in a war. It’s going to be a war, but I think Charles is going to win, and it’s going to be good.”

When Oliveira and Makhachev collide, someone will see their 10-plus fight unbeaten streak snapped.

For “Durinho,” he’s still awaiting a return to action after a valiant effort, coming up short against Khamzat Chimaev earlier in the year (Apr. 3, 2022) via unanimous decision at UFC 273 (watch highlights).