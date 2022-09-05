Countdown to UFC 279 full video preview for ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight fan favorites Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will headline the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event, booked for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the promotion recently dropped a new “Countdown” video special to help fans get amped for this weekend’s blockbuster mixed martial arts (MMA) card.

The 28 year-old Chimaev improved his undefeated record to 11-0 by outlasting former title challenger Gilbert Burns in their “Fight of the Night” war as part of the UFC 273 event earlier this year. The victory over “Durinho” was enough to land “Borz” at No. 3 in the official welterweight rankings.

Diaz, who turned 37 back in April, dropped to 20-13 with a unanimous decision loss to newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June 2021. It was the second straight loss for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ, who’s now dropped three of his last four.

UFC 279 will also feature the welterweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang. In addition, 170-pound “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland makes his return against fast-rising welterweight slugger Daniel Rodriguez while Johnny Walker and Ion Cuțelaba collide at 205 pounds.

