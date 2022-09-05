Latest Bellator 287 fight card, rumors for ‘Piccolotti vs Barnaoui’ on Oct. 29

Event: Bellator 287: “Piccolotti vs Barnaoui”

Date: Fri., Oct. 29, 2022

Location: Allianz Cloud Arena, Milan, Italy

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 287 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Adam Piccolotti (13-4) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (19-4)

Bellator 287 Main Card:

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (10-2) vs. Charlie Ward (10-4)

155 lbs.: Saul Rogers (15-4) vs. Tim Wilde (14-4-1)

145 lbs.: Justin Gonzalez (13-1) vs. Andrew Fisher (19-8-1)

Bellator 287 ‘Prelims’ Card:

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer (5-1) vs. Lucas Alsina (0-1)

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon (21-7-2) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (11-6)

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti (14-5) vs. Alfie Davis (14-4-1)

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco (7-3) vs. Manuela Marconetto (3-1)

145 lbs.: Yves Landu (17-9) vs. Walter Cogliandro (11-3-1)

185 lbs.: Costello van Steenis (13-2) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (9-1)

170 lbs.: Nicolò Solli (3-1) vs. Bourama Camara (5-1)

185 lbs.: Steven Hill (5-0) vs. Walter Pugliesi (9-3)

