The Ultimate Fighter 29 finalist Brady Hiestand is making his return to the Octagon on November 19th when he faces Fernie Garcia at a UFC Fight Night.

Hiestand represented Team Volkanovski as a bantamweight and defeated Josh Rettinghouse and Vince Murdock to make it to the TUF 29 finals at UFC Vegas 35 in August 2021. He lost to teammate Ricky Turcios via a close split decision, dropping his pro record to 5-2.

Fernie Garcia is a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, coming into the UFC off a first round KO of Joshua Weems in October 2021. His first official UFC fight didn’t go his way, as Garcia lost to Journey Newson via decision on the UFC 274 prelims. He enters this bout against Hiestand with a 10-2 record.

The fight was first announced by MMA Mania’s own Alex Behunin.

Brady Hiestand will fight Fernie Garcia on November 19th, per sources.



Story coming to @mmamania pic.twitter.com/nAJmXoCxkd — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 4, 2022

The November 19th UFC Fight Night is quickly filling up with talent and also features fights like Jack Shore vs. Kyler Phillips, Muslim Salikhov vs. Andre Fialho, Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira, and Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz. No main event has been announced yet for the card, which is expected to be held at the UFC Apex is Las Vegas, Nevada.