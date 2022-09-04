Nate Diaz joins the fight promotion game with Real Fight, Inc.

Conor McGregor has McGregor Sports & Entertainment. Jake Paul has Most Valuable Promotions. And now Nate Diaz has Real Fight, Inc.

Diaz announced his new fight promotion company in a statement released to media outlets.

“Nathan Diaz will be applying for his promoter’s license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ,” the statement read. “The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years.”

“The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of ‘Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S—t.’”

The move is just the latest indicator that Diaz is very serious about striking out on his own after completing the last bout on his current UFC contract September 10th against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. After years of complaining about being undersold and used to build up other fighters on the UFC roster, Nate will finally have full control of his promotional future by being his own boss.

It remains to be seen whether Real Fight, Inc. will hold regular events or if it becomes a vehicle for co-promoting Nate Diaz fights. Diaz will have more leverage and business opportunities coming to the table as a fight promotion than he would as a solo fighter.

Diaz has been pushing hard to get the final fight on his UFC contract done with, and it only took the promotion a year to finally book him against human wrecking ball Khamzat Chimaev. With so much wasted time, it’s not surprising that Nate is already starting to move fast and establish himself outside the UFC.

The Stockton fighter enters UFC 279 with a 2-3 record over the past five years. But with those losses coming to Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards, he still maintains a reputation as one of the top fighters in the game.

His ability to move the needle and sell pay-per-views is also undeniable. Diaz has sold over three million PPVs for the UFC when put in the main event slot, and he’ll largely carry the September 10th card on his back, building up the UFC’s hot new prospective star, Khamzat Chimaev.