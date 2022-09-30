Undisclosed illness cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 61 fight card

UFC Vegas 61 is not off to a great start.

Just hours before the official weigh ins, the promotion was forced to cancel the strawweight contest between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci after Penne was struck down by an undisclosed illness. That leaves the promotion no time to find a replacement for tomorrow night’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) event at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 39 year-old Penne (14-6) was looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Emily Ducote at UFC on ABC 3 last July. As for Ricci (7-1), 27, she rebounded from a UFC debut loss to Manon Fiorot to capture consecutive victories over Maria Oliveira and Polyana Viana.

No word yet if the promotion will look to rebook this contest for an upcoming card.

