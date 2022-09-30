Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves.

Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.

If you don’t believe the hype just check out the betting odds for Nickal’s UFC debut scheduled for December.

With great hype comes even greater exposure and Nickal is finding out the hard way that everyone is going to be gunning for him. As one of the most talked about prospects in years it’s only fitting, but Nickal isn’t doing himself any favors. Following his win earlier this week on Contender Series Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev in his post-fight interview.

Chimaev, who is coming off a dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 to push his undefeated MMA record to 12-0, is on the cusp of a potential UFC title shot. It’s unlikely “Borz” has any interest in fighting with Nickal at this time and even asked who the newcomer was after the callout.

Adding to Khamzat’s snub was none other than Darren Till, who chimed in with a challenge of his own. Till is hoping to get the opportunity to drive his left hand through Nickal’s head, which is not something the rising prospect is happy to hear.

EXCLUSIVE: Bo Nickal FIRES BACK at Darren Till pic.twitter.com/8nwkBxYgKx — Thiccc Boy Fight News (@TBFightNews) September 29, 2022

“Darren – very, very cute, I guess that’s my first impression,” said Nickal during a recent interview (shown above courtesy of Thiccc Boy Fight News). “It’s a cute thing of you to say, having just gotten absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson, another wrestler, another grappler who is a tough dude.

“I don’t know why you would say something like that, knowing what I could do to you. So, hopefully we fight in the future and hopefully you’re ready, good luck.”

What say you, Maniacs? Is Till vs. Nickal a matchup you would want to see? Who takes it down?

Sound off!