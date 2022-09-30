Video: Alex Pereira beats Israel Adesanya (again), trumps tennis ball bypass with hoverboard boxing

The folks over at ESPN MMA think Israel Adesanya’s training is “different” because the reigning middleweight champion is prepping for Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this November in New York by dodging incoming tennis balls, likely to help with his reflexes and reaction time.

Since UFC and ESPN hated each other until right up until this financial agreement came into place, I don’t expect them to realize that Adesanya’s ball bypass is not that different, since former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was using the exact same technique well over a decade ago.

Either way, Pereira remains unimpressed.

Alex Pereira fires back at Israel Adesanya’s tennis ball training



“Training with a tennis ball is easy! I want to see him train boxing on a hoverboard.” pic.twitter.com/DiOpJuXtse — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 28, 2022

Hopefully Mike Tyson is watching and taking notes.

“I was shocked at how big he is in real life, Alex Pereira is huge,” former UFC middleweight and current light heavyweight Anthony Smith said on YouTube. “He’s drastically larger. I think Izzy is going to win most of the exchanges but Pereira can fight him on his terms. He’s the only guy in the mixed martial arts world in that weightclass that can fight Izzy on his terms and win. There’s no threat of wrestling either. Neither one of these guys are shooting takedowns.”

While the 6-1 Pereira is fairly new to mixed martial arts (MMA), he does hold two victories over Adesanya on the kickboxing circuit, including a 2017 knockout under the GLORY banner. The question for “Poatan” critics is how well the Brazilian can adapt to the nuances of cage fighting, a place where “The Last Stylebender” has a three year head start.

We’ll find out on Nov. 12 in “The Empire State.”