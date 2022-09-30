Live: UFC Vegas 61 early weigh ins video results | ‘Dern vs Yan’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 61 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 115-pound showdown between Top 10 strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Oct. 1, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the heavyweight collision between veteran bruisers Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 61 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Dern vs. Yan” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 61 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 61 Main Card On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern () vs. Xiaonan Yan (115.5)

170 lbs.: Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff () vs. Don Shainis ()

140 lbs.: John Castaneda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5)

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5) vs. Mike Davis (155)

UFC Vegas 61 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi () vs. Aleksei Oleinik ()

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

155 lbs.: Jesse Ronson (155.5) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins ()

145 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler () vs. Julija Stoliarenko (139.5)

135 lbs.: Randy Costa (135) vs. Guido Cannetti ()

