Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in

By Jesse Holland
UFC 267 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev.

As you might expect, “Borz” was unimpressed with the comment.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wants Nickal to slow down with the top-shelf callouts until he first proves he can hang with established UFC veterans. Nickal will get that chance when he collides with Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 in December.

“Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence, but Bo, calm your ass down,” Cormier said on YouTube. “He’ll tell me I’m crazy but Khamzat Chimaev right now, it’s too much, it’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might. He just might be a guy that can compete, but right now, he needs a little work.”

Nickal (3-0) also drew the attention of middleweight veteran Darren Till, because you can’t go after one “Smesh Brother” without involving the other. And it sounds like “The Gorilla” has a very rude welcome planned for the 185-pound newcomer.

Nickal, 26, will certainly have his hands full for the foreseeable future.

