The last few years haven’t been kind to Lyoto Machida. The 44-year-old former UFC champion has lost his last four bouts, but it’s not necessarily all bad. He took both Gegard Mousasi and Phil Davis to split-decisions, so it’s not as if “The Dragon” is just getting crushed outright.

Recently, Machida became a free agent after fighting out his Bellator contract. At one point, there were rumors that Machida was in talks with Karate Combat, but now it sounds like Machida may go in a different and unexpected direction: back to the UFC? Generally, the promotion is not in the business of paying up for aging former champions, especially since the dawn of “Contender Series.” However, Machida’s manager, Jorge Guimaraes, has revealed there is interest in at least one match up.

When I heard ‘Shogun was doing his last fight at UFC Rio, I immediately called (UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell) offering Lyoto for a trilogy,” Guimaraes told Sherdog. “Hunter told me they initially were planning on someone like Tyson Pedro to fight Shogun, but he liked the idea and told me he was going to talk to Dana [White] about it.

“I have no doubt the Brazilian audience would love that match up. Two champions, two legends of the sport, one win for each, doing their rubber match on the night of both of their retirement fights. Shogun is already a Hall of Famer, Lyoto also deserves that.”

If true, this match up would make a lot of sense. Machida and Rua are beloved ex-champions, especially in Brazil, and the two are technically even at one victory a piece (decade old controversy aside). It would be a tremendous and appropriate retirement fight for each man, though if Machida doesn’t want to hang up the gloves just yet, perhaps a one-off contract could be achieved.

Insomnia

The Bo Nickal hype train is not only rolling, it is ROARING!

UFC 282:

Bo Nickal (-1800)

Jamie Pickett (+1100)https://t.co/bilGI7ilHO — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) September 29, 2022

I have a strong feeling that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor will be jawing at one another from their porch chairs in 40 years.

The Conor and Nate rivalry reignites over... acting pic.twitter.com/7UccH3tOdJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 29, 2022

Credit to Arman Tsarukyan, he is indeed a badass for taking the hard, not sexy match ups when he could call out Tony Ferguson or some nonsense like that.

As usual the Top 10 Fighters don't want to fight me and I will not sit and wait for any of those guys. Unlike everyone else, I accept any bout they give me. I don't take easy fights and I will continue to fight the toughest guys in the division. https://t.co/lhSoVyI2xj — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) September 29, 2022

Size difference aside, it’s cool to see top-tier champs working together.

Gregory Rodrigues is healing very well after his third eye was opened less than two weeks ago.

Anthony Johnson may not regret his 170 lbs. days, but I’d hazard a guess that several of his opponents from that time period do.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This man really started beef and then wound up on the conveyor belt — rough.

airport worker made a big mistake. pic.twitter.com/LiIQhz4dZp — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) September 29, 2022

“One Punch” Brad Pickett is an under appreciated Bantamweight pioneer, and the man always came to fight. How many people remember he beat “Mighty Mouse?”

10 years ago today,

Brad Pickett slept Yves Jabouinpic.twitter.com/KRHoQsI9ig — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 29, 2022

It just doesn’t get much cleaner.

Random Land

Slightly different than milking a cow.

Midnight Music: RIP Coolio.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.