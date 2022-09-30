ONE on Prime Video 2: ‘Xiong vs. Lee 3’ preview (Pt. 2)

ONE on Prime Video 2 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday night (US time). It will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee.

The previous two meetings between the talented Strawweights were both finished in the fifth round, so it’s safe to bet that this one could produce more late drama. The card, which takes place on Saturday morning local time, also features a title bout in submission grappling although featherweight champion Superbon Banchamek has withdrawn due to illness.

For part one of our preview click here.

Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov (Featherweight)

The greatest weapon in the arsenal of Martin Nguyen (14-5) has arguably become his biggest weakness. Opponents know the overhand right is coming and have been able to time it and counter the former two division champion in recent fights.

Promotional newcomer Ilya Freymanov (10-2) comes from a kickboxing background and the majority of his wins have come by way of KO or TKO. The Russian will want to turn this into a striking contest but Nguyen has hinted he might use his wrestling.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan (Atomweight)

Stamp Fairtex (8-2) comes from a Muay Thai background but finished Ritu Phogat with an armbar recently. She is no novice on the ground and recently earned a BJJ purple belt but her biggest threat comes from body kicks.

Jihin Radzuan (8-2) has had her purple belt for at least two years, probably longer. She outgrappled submission specialist Ituski Hirata on the ground last time out and will feel she has the upper hand in that department.

Submission grappling: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa (For flyweight title)

Mikey Musumeci competes like a man with a point to prove and always wants to finish fights by submission. He has won the world championships five times as a black belt and will be looking to prove he is the best in the division in his sport.

Cleber Sousa beat Musumeci by decision the first time they fought with the American winning the rematch in the same manner. He has been extremely active and this will be his 15th bout of the year.

Kickboxing: Marat Grigorian vs. Tayfun Ozcan (For featherweight title)

Marat Grigorian likes to close the distance and throw body shots and low kicks from close range, so opponents know they need to disrupt his rhythm and stop him constantly moving forward if they want to win. He had originally been scheduled to face Jamal Yusupov.

Tayfun Ozcan is constantly moving and looking to land low kicks from different angles. He knocked down Enriko Kehl with a flying knee last time out.

Xiong Jing Nan (c) vs. Angela Lee (For strawweight title)

Xiong Jing Nan (17-2) comes from a boxing background and finished Lee with a body shot in the first fight. She has been the distance in her last three title defences and has been criticized for lacking that killer instinct.

Lee (11-2) was also hurt by a body shot last time out, against Stamp. She is unlikely to win a striking match against the Chinese champion but one takedown could be all it takes for the BJJ black belt to find a submission, something she succeeded in doing last time these two fought.

The entire ONE on Prime Video 2 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

