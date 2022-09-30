 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator 286 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Pitbull vs. Borics

By Adam Guillen Jr. Updated
/ new

Bellator 286 is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live from inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight title fight between division kingpin, Patricio Pitbull, taking on Adam Borics. In the co-main event, former 145-pound title holder, A.J. McKee, will make his Lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Sept. 30) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull (144.4) vs. Adam Borics (145)
155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)*
145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)
140 lbs.: Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4)
155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)
135 lbs.: Richard Palencia (136) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2)
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)
155 lbs.: Nick Browne (156) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.2)
155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)
185 lbs.: Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)
155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)*
135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (136) III vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)
145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)
125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)

* Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 286 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania