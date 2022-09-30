Live: Bellator 286 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Pitbull vs. Borics

Bellator 286 is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live from inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. Headlining the event will be a Featherweight title fight between division kingpin, Patricio Pitbull, taking on Adam Borics. In the co-main event, former 145-pound title holder, A.J. McKee, will make his Lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., Sept. 30) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull (144.4) vs. Adam Borics (145)

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee (155.8) vs. Spike Carlyle (156.6)*

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (144.6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)

140 lbs.: Juan Archuleta (141) vs. Enrique Barzola (137.4)

155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (154.6)

135 lbs.: Richard Palencia (136) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (135.2)

155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (155.6) vs. Max Rohskopf (155.4)

155 lbs.: Nick Browne (156) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.2)

155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs (155.6) vs. Ricardo Seixas (156)

185 lbs.: Khadzhimurat Bestaev (185.2) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (186)

155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (155.4) vs. Dominic Clark (158.2)*

135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (136) III vs. Miguel Peimbert (131.8)

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (144.6) vs. Ryan Lilley (144)

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba (124.8) vs. Nadine Mandiau (125.8)

* Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 286 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here.

