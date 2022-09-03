Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the wealthiest men in the world, but as the 2010 film The Social Media clearly stated, “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.” Perhaps the many critics of Zuckerberg are part of his motivation to beef up his self-defense skills, because he recently posted a video showing off his MMA skills.

I’m not claiming Zuckerberg is UFC ready, but this clearly isn’t his first time. Check it out:

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”

Wu is fighting in a professional contest later tonight (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) at Urijah Faber’s A-1 Combat event at the Hard Rock Casino in Sacramento, California. That bout will air on the main card on UFC Fight Pass.

Zuckerberg recently revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast recently that he’s been training jiu-jitsu and MMA, but this is the first footage we’ve actually seen of the billionaire. Rogan replied to the post, “This is great! I’m so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!” In addition, past and prior UFC champions like Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, and Conor McGregor offered up praise in the comments section.

Think we’ll be able to throw head kicks in the Metaverse?