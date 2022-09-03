 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris highlights: Robert Whittaker picks apart Marvin Vettori for dominant decision nod

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Vettori Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Following 15 minutes of action, Whittaker was named the victor by all three judges.

Early on, it was Whittaker circling the cage, sticking kicks and jabs. Vettori pressured, looking to line up his left hand. Both men were landing, but Whittaker was a bit more active and landing with more weapons. Vettori tried to change levels and wrestle from the clinch, but Whittaker shut it down pretty much immediately. “The Italian Dream” did also manage to land some nice left kicks and a knee before the bell, making for a close opening round.

Whittaker really settled into the fight in the second. His timing was on point, resulting in major connections with his right hand. About midway through the round, Whittaker’s right high kick stunned Vettori a bit, but the Italian’s iron chin allowed him to weather the storm. Truthfully, Vettori wasn’t able to land much in the second — he was a step behind Whittaker throughout the entire round.

Whittaker didn’t lose a step between rounds either. He kicked Vettori pretty cleanly in the face at least twice, and his right hand was on point too. Vettori once again took some major shots, including some heavy teeps to the body. Whittaker even blast doubled the wrestler! By the end of the fight, Vettori’s face wore the damage of a hard 15 minutes, and Whittaker was named the victor via unanimous decision.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

