Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. After three rounds of action, Gane stopped his opponent with a flurry of punches.

The first round was a very tactical affair. Tuivasa didn’t rush anything, willingly trading low kicks with Gane as he tried to close the distance. At one point, Tuivasa did actually time a right hand counter that landed well. Otherwise, Gane’s speed kept him in control, as he landed the more powerful kicks and a few very sharp jabs.

Gane’s speed advantage only seemed to grow in the second. He was really frustrating his opponent with kicks and jabs, when out of nowhere, Tuivasa sent his opponent to the floor with a big shot! The fight devolved into absolute chaos when Gane returned to his feet and badly hurt Tuivasa with body shots! Back and forth, the two men wounded one another, but neither hit the canvas for good.

Miraculously, the fight entered the third round.

Despite the knockdown, Gane looked very sharp to start the third. He ripped his left leg across the body multiple times, and whenever Gane flashed the jab, it was wildly fast. Gane switched it up and went upstairs with a high kick, badly rocking the Aussie, who threw back heat anyway! When the pace settled back down, Gane torched the body yet again, and only Tuivasa’s will kept him on his feet. Still, he was badly wounded, and a final flurry of punches from “Bon Gamin” sent him to the floor, fully unconscious.

Tuivasa had his moments, but that was a brutal finish.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” results and play-by-play, click HERE!