Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
Sunday’s heavyweight main event is set ⚖️ #RuizOrtiz— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 3, 2022
Andy Ruiz 268.8 lbs.
Luis Ortiz 245.3 lbs. pic.twitter.com/Q5uTRDmdBB
In addition to Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz, the boxing event will feature another 12-round title eliminator showdown in the Lightweight division between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez. Check out their staredown below:
The tension is brewing in tomorrow night's @premierboxing #RuizOrtiz co-feature.— FITE (@FiteTV) September 3, 2022
Isaac Cruz: 135lbs
Eduardo Ramirez: 134 1/2lbs
LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/1P4xB0iYl3
Here’s the complete card:
MAIN CARD
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz
Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez
Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores
Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos
UNDERCARD
Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado
Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania
Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas
Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza
Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez
Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver
Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).
