Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.

Sunday’s heavyweight main event is set ⚖️ #RuizOrtiz



Andy Ruiz 268.8 lbs.

In addition to Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz, the boxing event will feature another 12-round title eliminator showdown in the Lightweight division between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez. Check out their staredown below:

Here’s the complete card:

MAIN CARD

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos

UNDERCARD

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).