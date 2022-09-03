 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz staredown video from WBC world title eliminator weigh-ins

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.

In addition to Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz, the boxing event will feature another 12-round title eliminator showdown in the Lightweight division between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez. Check out their staredown below:

Here’s the complete card:

MAIN CARD

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos

UNDERCARD

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas

Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez

Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver

Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania