Tai Emery gave Thailand a show during the fight and afterwards. pic.twitter.com/DJJgttQBfS

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is really a show like no other.

Earlier today (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022), BKFC held an event in Bangkok, Thailand. Early on the card, amateur MMA fighter Tai Emery made her bare knuckle debut, and she made it one to remember! Stopping her opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai with a heavy combination, Emery didn’t wait long to celebrate her opponent’s inability to answer the 10-count, jumping onto the ropes and flashing the crowd.

Oddly enough, Emery also brought a unique sponsorship with her into the ring. Adult film actress Kendra Lust’s name adorned her top, and Lust took to Instagram to congratulate Emery on her victory.

Congrats @tai_emery on your win with @bareknucklefc first round #KO i know all the hard work u put in & waited to get this fight. Was a pleasure to sponsor you & the best celebration in any sport after the win make sure u follow her #LustArmy

Maybe we’ve found an opponent for Paige VanZant’s return to the bare knuckle ring?