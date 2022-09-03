Ciryl Gane squared off with Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena inside Paris, France. In a stellar performance, Gane stopped his opponent in the third round to conclude a very fun fight.

All in all, this was a highly entertaining event. Most notably, the French talent came through! All five French athletes won their bouts to raucous crowd approval. Much like the first UFC London experience earlier this year, it made for a very fun night of action as the crowd grew more and more vocal en route to the excellent main event.

Let’s check out the other finishes from UFC Paris below to see what went down on a historic night inside the Octagon:

Roman Kopylov rallied to flatten Alessio Di Chirico with punches in the third round ( WATCH HIGHLIGHTS )

Cristian Quinonez stopped Khalid Taha in the very first round with an intercepting right hand ( WATCH HIGHLIGHTS )

Stephanie Egger strangled Ailin Perez in the second round with a read naked choke to open the card (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Paris bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Cyril Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Performance of the Night: Benoit Saint-Denis

Performance of the Night: Abus Magomedov

For complete UFC Paris results and coverage click here.