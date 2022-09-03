UFC Paris is close to wrapping up tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Heavyweight contenders Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane, a co-headliner pitting former world champion Robert Whittaker opposite the hard-nosed Marvin Vettori, and a bevvy of known finishers throwing down, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 5:30 P.M., and the fighters will likely begin to appear after the main event. The presser will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

