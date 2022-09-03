 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris highlights: Cristian Quinonez stops Khalid Taha in the first round for debut victory

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Tuivasa Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Cristian Quinonez and Khalid Taha faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In an excellent debut, Quinonez stopped his opponent with strikes in the very first round.

Right off the bat, the dynamic of this match up was clear. Taha was loading up, looking to spring forward at the taller man with wide swings. Quinonez, meanwhile, was working to establish the jab and range strikes, clearly trying to gather his opponent’s timing. Pretty quickly, it was Quinonez controlling the center and backing his opponent up. Then, Taha tried to leap forward with a punch, and Quinonez floored with him an expertly timed right hand.

A few follow up shots sealed the deal and secured Quinonez his first UFC victory, as well as his tenth professional knockout win.

For complete UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” results and play-by-play, click HERE.

