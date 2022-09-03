 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris highlights: Nassourdine Imavov denies late rally, decisions Joaquin Buckley

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Imavov v Buckley Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nassourdine Imavov and Joaquin Buckley faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Imavov’s strong start secured the first two rounds, thus earning him the unanimous decision victory.

Buckley started the bout with movement and kicks, looking to burst forward with combinations or let Imavov walk into a huge shot. Imavov kicked Buckley’s mouthpiece out of his teeth, but the referee strangely stalled the action and allowed him to recover. After that big kick, Imavov’s confidence increased, and he started landing a bit more while pressuring. Near the end of of the round, Imavov stopped a takedown attempt and reversed into mount, throwing heavy shots as the bell rang.

Imavov continued to stalk into the second, timing his right hand well. Buckley answered with the occasional flurry, but he was missing a lot of shots against the far larger man. Imavov changed levels into a takedown of his own and secured it, taking Buckley’s back soon afterward. Imavov did his best to force a face crank finish, but Buckley survived to see the third.

To his credit, the smaller man started strong with a big flurry. Imavov capitalized on his opponent’s eagerness, however, ducking beneath a swing to take him back down briefly. “New Mansa” was able to work up quickly and start firing, as Imavov did look a bit fatigued. Imavov never seemed terribly hurt, but Buckley definitely had his best round of the fight, landing some solid shots.

Unfortunately for Buckley, the finish didn’t materialize, so the decision still went against him.

Check out some highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

