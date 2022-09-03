Abusupiyan Magomedov and Dustin Stoltzfus squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Magomedov’s UFC debut didn’t lost long, as he stopped his opponent in just 19 seconds.

There’s not much to recap here! Stoltzfus came out aggressive, but Magomedov circled off then introduced Stoltzfus’ mouth to the ball of his foot. His front kick stunned Stoltzfus badly, and a follow up flurry of punches sent him to the canvas for good. The referee intervened soon afterward, resulting in the sub-20 second stoppage.

Magomedov has a great record and prior experience in PFL. With his wrestling and kickboxing experience, the odds seem strong that Magomedov can make a really impact at Middleweight.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR ABUS MAGOMEDOV #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/5rV1V8Ds3W — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

For complete UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” results and play-by-play, click HERE!