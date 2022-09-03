 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris highlights: Abusupiyan Magomedov melts Dustin Stoltzfus with 19-second knockout

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Tuivasa Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Abusupiyan Magomedov and Dustin Stoltzfus squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Magomedov’s UFC debut didn’t lost long, as he stopped his opponent in just 19 seconds.

There’s not much to recap here! Stoltzfus came out aggressive, but Magomedov circled off then introduced Stoltzfus’ mouth to the ball of his foot. His front kick stunned Stoltzfus badly, and a follow up flurry of punches sent him to the canvas for good. The referee intervened soon afterward, resulting in the sub-20 second stoppage.

Magomedov has a great record and prior experience in PFL. With his wrestling and kickboxing experience, the odds seem strong that Magomedov can make a really impact at Middleweight.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

