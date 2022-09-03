Stephanie Egger and Ailin Perez faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a strong showing, Egger secured the rear naked choke submission towards the end of the second round.

As promised, Egger started off the fight strong, showing her Judo expertise. She threw Perez around and hunted for the arm from top position, pinning Perez for a majority of the opening round. When Perez did return to her feet, she landed some solid punches, but she continually stymied her own momentum by clinching back up.

In the second, Egger once again gained top position after a clinch takedown. Taking her opponent’s back late in the round, it seemed like Perez would survive to the third. Instead, Egger wrapped an arm around the neck in the closing seconds, returning to the win column in style.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

