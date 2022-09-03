 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa full fight video preview for UFC Paris main event

By Jesse Holland
Former interim champion Ciryl Gane and top-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa will collide in the UFC Paris five-round heavyweight main event today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. The winner stays alive in the 265-pound title chase while the loser goes to the back of the line, which is getting longer with the (eventual) heavyweight debut of former 205-pound champion Jon Jones.

Check out the Gane vs. Tuivasa “Big Challenge” video preview embedded above.

“He’s really dangerous, and everybody knows this,” Gane told reporters about Tuivasa during the UFC Paris media day. “And he proved it. He’s on a good run. He finished every opponent. He’s really dangerous in his striking, so I must be focused. (I’ll use) ‘Bon Gamin’ style: the footwork, manage distance, touch and never get touched. That’s it.”

“We all know he’s a great athlete. He’s really fast and all this. But I excel in the cage,” Tuivasa countered. “Once the cage doors shut, it’s only me and him. As much as people keep telling me I have to worry about Ciryl, I think Ciryl’s got a bit to worry about from me, too. All I know is [at UFC Paris] I get paid, and I get to get drunk, and when I win, I get more money. That’s all that matters to me.”

