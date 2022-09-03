Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage.

From the first bell, it was immediately clear that Saint-Denis was chasing a finish in his home country. He came out firing, hurting Miranda with a hard body kick right away. Miranda tried to get his grappling going, but Saint-Denis scrambled well and continued to apply the hurt. In the first round alone, Saint-Denis dropped his opponent at least twice, nearly securing the finish on multiple occasions.

The tides did not change in the second. One more knockdown floored Miranda badly, and this time, there was no surviving Saint-Denis’ ensuing onslaught. Saint-Denis has now won two in a row, and he looks to be proving himself a valuable member of the Lightweight roster.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

SAINT-DENIS GETS IT DONE IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/bMgzycuU5O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

What a moment for the God of War #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/JnTmsKqLz8 — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

