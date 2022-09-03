 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Saint Denis v Miranda Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage.

LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+

PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hits Paris, France, on Sat., Aug. 30, 2022, for the first ever with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Heavyweight contenders that will see No. 1-ranked Ciryl Gane look to get back into the title chase at the expense of No. 3-seeded knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa. In UFC Paris’ co-main event, the top two Middleweight contenders on the roster, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, will lock horns, with the winner potentially earning another future date with division kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

From the first bell, it was immediately clear that Saint-Denis was chasing a finish in his home country. He came out firing, hurting Miranda with a hard body kick right away. Miranda tried to get his grappling going, but Saint-Denis scrambled well and continued to apply the hurt. In the first round alone, Saint-Denis dropped his opponent at least twice, nearly securing the finish on multiple occasions.

The tides did not change in the second. One more knockdown floored Miranda badly, and this time, there was no surviving Saint-Denis’ ensuing onslaught. Saint-Denis has now won two in a row, and he looks to be proving himself a valuable member of the Lightweight roster.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania