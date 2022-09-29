Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’

Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career.

The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she has struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.

Having been in the United States for several years now, Ukraine’s Moroz attributes her newfound confidence to her change of scenery.

“It’s super cool. I am still surprised for me,” Moroz said told TMZ Sports (h/t MMA News). “I am so happy. It’s a very good opportunity for me, and I am just ready for work.

“Before, I was a very closed person,” she continued. “Now, I think America changed me. Now I am open, and I feel more energy. When I show maybe nude pictures, people write me very good messages and I take energy. I love it so much. No. 1 for me is training, but all the time in gym, I want something to relax.”

Riding an impressive three-fight win streak since making her way to Flyweight in March 2019, Moroz’s next fight will be her biggest yet. She was originally scheduled to face Sijara Eubanks on Nov. 19, 2022, at UFC Vegas 65 before the former ranked Bantamweight contender was pulled from the fight. Now, in steps No. 8-ranked Flyweight and one-time title challenger, Jennifer Maia.

Managing to get this deal with Playboy provides the already exciting Moroz with an even bigger exposure boost going into the big fight.

“I think to be sexy and make pictures, it’s helped me a lot to relax, to be calm,” Moroz said. “Working with Playboy is super big for me. The level [has made] me change everything in my life. Now, I am different. I am a different person.”