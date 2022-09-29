Jake Paul teases MMA-related announcement ‘with a big organization’ coming soon

Jake Paul may soon be stepping away from the ring and into a cage.

As an undefeated professional boxer, Paul (5-0) has made a name for himself by most recently defeating former mixed martial arts (MMA) champions, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. On Oct. 29, 2022, Paul is tasked with what many consider to be his toughest test yet, another former titlist in all-time great, Anderson Silva.

After that, however, Paul might finally crossover into his opponents’ world.

“I’ve got an announcement coming soon,” Paul said on his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast (h/t My MMA News). “I can just tease that, that I’m working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting and we’re gonna have an announcement soon. I want to do it.

“Javier Mendez said he would train me. So I’ll go to AKA (American Kickboxing Academy),” he added. “I’ll probably need like a year, year and a half to get the kicks down. I already know jiu-jitsu … I wanna be able to do everything in there. At least checking kicks. I know how to wrestle already.”

Paul has been a vocal advocate for fighter pay in MMA since bursting onto the combat sports scene in 2020. The YouTube star has gone as far as helping out UFC fighters struggling to put together fight camps and believes this upcoming Silva match could be one of the biggest in “The Spider’s” illustrious career.

As for his direct involvement in MMA, Paul and Professional Fighters League have already been linked to each other in early 2022. With the promotion’s yearly championship event coming up in Nov. 2022, the first on pay-per-view, perhaps some interesting news to cap off the season will be shared.