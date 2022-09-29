Eddie Alvarez recently revealed that he had parted ways with ONE Championship after spending the last three years with the promotion. During that span, “The Underground King” only fought four times, racking up a 1-2-1 record.

But, the long-time veteran’s desire to compete in the United States was the main reason he wanted out of ONE — which stages its events overseas — and says whoever he signs with will be the final company he fights for.

“I’m going to more than likely be signing my last contract, and I just want to be fighting here in the United States,” Alvarez revealed on The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting). “I really want and need to fight in the United States to finish my career here.”

After a messy split with Bellator MMA — which at the time was run by Bjorn Rebney — Alvarez inked a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2014 and went on to win the 155-pound title two years later (he later lost it Conor McGregor in his first defense).

But, despite leaving both organizations, Alvarez says he is open to returning to either one of the promotions.

“Yes [I would return to UFC], yeah [I would go back to Bellator],” Alvarez said. “My messy divorce was with Bjorn Rebney, it wasn’t with Scott Coker. I was freed by Scott Coker. My issue was never with Bellator the name — I had a spat with the president and that president got fired.

“But, as long as there’s big fights and big names involved in that company, I’ll more than likely say yes and keep my options open,” he concluded.

Of course, there is always Professional Fighters League (PFL), which has locked down several big name athletes from UFC thanks to its attractive $1 million per-season format. Either way, there are several options for Alvarez, and now we wait on pins and needles to see who he ends up with.

Care to offer up a prediction?