2022 hasn’t quite come to a close just yet, but there’s already at least one fight to look forward to in the new year. Per a report from La Sueur, former UFC title contender, Kelvin Gastelum, will return to action opposite French prospect, Nassourdine Imavov, in the main event of a UFC “Fight Night” event on January 14, 2023, likely from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Times have admittedly been tough for Gastelum, who has lost five of his last six bouts. Admittedly, he’s been fighting nothing but the cream of the crop at 185 lbs., only coughing up defeats to top-ranked opponents. Still, the former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion needs a win in a big way, otherwise his position in the rankings — and maybe on the roster — could be at risk.

Imavov, meanwhile, is riding a considerable wave of momentum. The talented boxer has won three in a row, stopping two of his opponents via strikes before winning a wild brawl opposite Joaquin Buckley. He’s on a fast track into the Top 10, and defeating Gastelum could be just his ticket into those ranks.

Originally, Gastelum was scheduled to face Imavov at UFC 273. However, visa issues forced Imavov off the bout, then injury sidelined Gastelum as well. In just a few months, they’ll get a second chance to throw down.

Yoel Romero continues to frighten and amaze.

One Championship is moving into the champ vs. champ business.

Some breaking @ONEChampionship news for you:



Christian Lee will move to welterweight to challenge reigning champion Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event for ONE on PRIME Video 4 on Nov. 18. #ONEChampionship https://t.co/k9tQlZqOQU — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 28, 2022

This is not the type of trash talk that I would have expected between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, but I’m here for it!

Alex Pereira fires back at Israel Adesanya’s tennis ball training



“Training with a tennis ball is easy! I want to see him train boxing on a hoverboard.” pic.twitter.com/DiOpJuXtse — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 28, 2022

If Khamzat Chimaev is allowed to remain a Welterweight, this is the fight to make.

Here’s a good fundamental kickboxing drill applied at a high-level:

Are you on the Bo Nickal hype train? You probably should be.

5 fights in 1 year. 5 first round finishes. 0 strikes absorbed. Nobody can do it like me. We headed to the top! Much love to all my supporters, bigger things on the way! — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 28, 2022

Darren Till is training at Tiger Muay Thai for his upcoming fight opposite Driscus du Plessis.

It feels like incidents at press conferences are growing more and more frequent.

A pretty sweet highlight of “Poatan” dead’ing people left and right:

These edits man pic.twitter.com/kA2wQmhy7Y — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) September 27, 2022

Aaron Pico is one of the most explosive finishers I’ve seen covering the sport. He uncorks his punches so dynamically, it’s brutal!

These are ! @AaronPicoUSA's finishes in slow motion are something else.



He takes on @JeremyKennedyWC in LA ᴛʜɪꜱ ꜱᴀᴛᴜʀᴅᴀʏ at The @LBConventionCtr.#Bellator286 pic.twitter.com/P5NswVaFDb — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 26, 2022

A very slick flying armbar!

A different perspective on our planet:

Earth rising over the Moon captured by the Japanese lunar orbiter spacecraft Kaguya pic.twitter.com/ADKAwNZkWf — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 27, 2022

