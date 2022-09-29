ONE on Prime Video 2: ‘Xiong vs. Lee 3’ preview (Pt. 1)

ONE on Prime Video 2 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday night (US time). It will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee.

The previous two meetings between the talented Strawweights were both finished in the fifth round, so it’s safe to bet that this one could produce more late drama. The card, which takes place on Saturday morning local time, also features title bouts in submission grappling and kickboxing:

Related ONE Championship Set For IPO

Kickboxing: Rade Opacic vs. Giannis Stofaridis (Heavyweight)

Rade Opacic looked absolutely unstoppable until he ran into Guto Inocente. The 6’6 Croatian loves to throw left hooks to the midsection and does have a tendency to finish fights fast, which is always pleasing to the fans.

Giannis Stofaridis, meanwhile, is a southpaw who loves to throw the inside left kick against orthodox opponents. He also has a dangerous left hook but will be the shorter man in this contest which could prove troublesome.

Muay Thai: Anissa Meksen vs. Daokongfah Banchamek (Atomweight)

Anissa Meksen keeps asking for a title shot but those calls are falling on deaf ears. The French fighter’s main asset is her speed, she’s very light on her feet and likes to pressure opponents but has more experience in kickboxing than she does in Muay Thai.

Daokongfah Banchamek likes to walk forward and tie opponents up in the clinch, but definitely won’t be winning a striking contest against Meksen. She is significantly slower than the French fighter and her only chance of winning is to clinch constantly for three rounds, which the referee probably won’t allow her to do.

Ryogo Takahashi vs. Oh Ho Taek (Featherweight)

Ryogo Takahashi (14-6) was extremely unfortunate to drop a split decision to Amir Khan last time out. He did some serious damage to the Singaporean’s left leg with low kicks and could employ a similar strategy here in order to get the victory.

The available footage of promotional newcomer Oh Ho Taek (8-2-1) is limited. His wins seem to mainly come by way of submission or ground and pound, which probably gives a good indication of what the Korean’s strategy will be.

Kickboxing: Marat Grigorian vs. Jamal Yusupov (Featherweight)

Since 2015 the only fighters to have beaten Marat Grigorian are Superbon Banchamek and Sithichai Sitsongpeenong. He likes to close the distance and throw body shots and low kicks from close range, so opponents know they need to disrupt his rhythm and stop him constantly moving forward if they want to win.

Jamal Yusupov made his name with a first-round stoppage win over Yodsanklai Fairtex. He’s won three out of three under the ONE Championship banner and is a southpaw who likes to walk forward and stand in the pocket and trade.

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir (Lightweight)

Timofey Nastyukhin (14-6) will be remembered for knocking out Eduard Folayang and Eddie Alvarez, but he has been stopped in his last two fights, although the most recent of those was a technical knockout (TKO) loss to Saygid Arslanaliev in one of the best fights of 2021.

The entire ONE on Prime Video 2 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

Related ONE Championship Inks Deal With Prime Video

www.twitter.com/jamesgoyder