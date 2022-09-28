Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov added to UFC Vegas 66

It’s tough to find a bad match up at 155 pounds.

Eurosport confirmed today (Weds., Sept. 28, 2022) that a battle between top 15 contenders, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, will go down on Dec. 17, 2022, at UFC Vegas 66. The Lightweight tilt joins a current seven-fight lineup of action that closes out the year.

Tsarukyan, 25, is largely considered one of the sport’s brightest young talents on the rise. Ranked No. 10 in the official UFC rankings, the Akhalkalaki, Georgia native will enter the bout looking to rebound off Mateusz Gamrot unanimous decision loss his last time out (watch highlights). While he may have come up short, Tsarukyan earned Fight of the Night honors in his bout with Gamrot, which also acted as his first time in a UFC main event. Tsarukyan’s (18-3) only other loss in the promotion was in his debut against next divisional title challenger, Islam Makhachev.

On the other side of the equation, Ismagulov seeks his biggest win to date after scoring a competitive split decision over Guram Kutateladze in June 2022. The No. 12-ranked Ismagulov (24-1) hasn’t tasted defeat since his sixth professional bout and rides a five-fight streak in the Octagon.

UFC Vegas 66 is set to close out with a Middleweight contender pairing between the last title challenger, Jared Cannonier, and Sean Strickland. Both are looking to get back in the win column after their defeats at UFC 276 in July 2022.

The card’s current lineup of fights can be seen here:

185lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

205lbs.: Jamal Pogues vs. Tafon Nchukwi

185lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

135lbs.: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

125lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Alex Perez

185lbs.: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Albert Duraev

155lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Arman Tsarukyan