Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on ‘dumb’ Brendan Schaub conspiracy theory: ‘He needs a handler’

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on the UFC 279 conspiracy theory.

UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, had one of the wackiest fight weeks in recent memory. Things went haywire starting with the pre-fight press conference, where Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got a bit chippy backstage. The day after, Chimaev badly missed weight by seven and a half pounds, resulting in a shuffling atop the card.

Former fighters, Brendan Schaub and Pat Militech, were the most vocal to shout conspiracy on the matter, blaming low pay-per-view (PPV) expectations as the cause for the promotion to add some late drama. UFC President, Dan White, spoke to the media a couple days after the event and put the pair on blast for how stupid their comments were. Despite his friendship with Schaub, Rogan agreed when recently discussing the possibility.

“It’s so dumb,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t MiddleEasy). “I didn’t talk to him about that, but first of all, he’s wrong. He’s wrong about the theory. He needs a handler. He needs someone like me around him all the time. ‘What are you gonna do? No, no, no; here’s why.’ And he’ll go, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’

“If you’re spending any time, if you’re a busy man, a family man, you’ve got kids, wife, s—t to do — if you’re spending any time arguing on Twitter, that’s a waste of your life,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first time Rogan has openly expressed disagreement with Schaub. Most will famously remember the live conversation they had where Rogan told Schaub he wasn’t good enough to be a top fighter anymore, ultimately leading to the former UFC Heavyweight’s retirement.

It’s safe to assume that at this stage, Schaub and White won’t be having any cordial reunions all too soon.