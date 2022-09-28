Pic: Song Yadong suffered broken orbital in Cory Sandhagen loss, awaits titanium faceplate

Since round 2, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture, I was facing three Cory in front of me. A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal pic.twitter.com/WVKZry3Vcl

A 3-on-1 MMA fight is only legal in Russia, so you can imagine how unprepared Song Yadong was to battle the Cory Sandhagen bantamweight trio — courtesy of a busted orbital — during his UFC Vegas 60 main event against “The Sandman” earlier this month in Las Vegas.

“Since round two, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture,” Yadong wrote on Twitter. “I was facing three Cory in front of me. A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal.”

Be careful, metal health will drive you mad.

Yadong (19-7-1, 1 NC) was stopped by way of fourth-round technical knockout after a nasty cut prompted an end to their action-packed affair. Fortunately the “Kung Fu Kid” is still just 24 years old and has plenty of time to rebound and work his way back into contention.

