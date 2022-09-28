Why did UFC cut Aspen Ladd? Dana White explains ...

Aspen Ladd was released by UFC.

Despite repeatedly struggling on the scale, the former bantamweight contender insisted on sticking around at 135 pounds, leading to three weigh-in violations and a couple of controversial health scares over the last few years.

Promotion president Dana White has seen enough.

“We tried to work with her, she’s a great kid,” White told reporters at Tuesday’s “Contender Series” press conference. “It’s never fun when you have somebody who’s actually talented and she’s a talented fighter. But part of the job is making weight. She’s not made weight so many times, it had to happen. Not something you want to do, but something that had to be done.”

And it wasn’t the first time.

Ladd, 27, previously had her license suspended by California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) after this headline-making debacle and her most recent scale fail ahead of UFC Vegas 60 led to the cancellation of her Sara McMann fight in Las Vegas.

No comment from Ladd (yet) on any of her social media channels.