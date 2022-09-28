PFL 2022 Championships headed to pay-per-view on Nov. 25 in New York

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the 2022 World Championships will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring six world title fights and six $1 million championship purses.

The live undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Headlining the card will be undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison, who battles Brazilian bruiser Larissa Pacheco for the PFL women’s title. Before that featured fight gets underway, Brendan Loughnane collides with fellow wrestling standout Bubba Jenkins for the men’s featherweight strap.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 PFL World Championship is set for Friday, November 25 and the stage doesn’t get any bigger than ESPN+ PPV in primetime staged live from New York City at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “This special pay-per-view holiday event is stacked with star talent and championship drama as PFL will deliver fans six world title fights with six belts and $6 million on the line headlined by undefeated superstar Kayla Harrison in the biggest fight of her career against Larissa Pacheco, who has five consecutive first round knockouts coming into this epic season finale. The PPV card will also feature ‘Hurricane’ Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes facing each other in their PFL debuts.”

